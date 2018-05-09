Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran row escalates with KriArj Entertainment on verge of exit from John Abraham-starrer

The tussle between Prernaa Arora's KriArj Entertainment and John Abraham's JA Entertainment over the rights of upcoming movie Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran has reached a new bottleneck with the former failing to comply with Bombay High Court’s directives from the last hearing.

As per the court's directive, KriArj Entertainment was supposed to pay close to Rs 6 crore in two parts as fee to John Abraham’s company for completion and delivery of the film. KriArj Entertainment failed to pay the said sum following which JA Entertainment approached the court again, making matters worse for KriArj Entertainment.

The case, heard by Bombay High Court Justice Shahrukh Kathawalla on the last day before the summer vacation, has come out with quite a revelation.

According to a report in The Times of India, KriArj Entertainment is most likely out of involvement in Parmanu — The Story of Pokhran.

DNA reports that KriArj Entertainment has breached the undertaking given before the court as they were to pay 50 percent of the Rs 5.8 crore by 27 April — after which the international DCP of the film would be handed to Zee — followed by the transfer the other half on 29 April. However, the amount was not paid despite repeated reminders.

KriArj Entertainment, on 29 April, said the signatory was unwell and so the demand draft would be made on the next working day. On 3 May, KriArj finally said that they are unable to pay the amount following which the case went back to the court.

The court was not pleased with the way KriArj dealt with the situation and with numerous complaints against KriArj, it asked the Economic Offences Wing to look into the matter and submit its report.

With KriArj on the verge of exit from Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, other parties involved will come together and discuss the film’s release. These parties include Zee, Vashu Bhagnani, JA Entertainment and Gothic Entertainment. The next hearing in the matter is scheduled for 10 May when all concerned parties submit their mutually agreed plan for the film’s release.

Updated Date: May 09, 2018 16:05 PM