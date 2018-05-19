Bhushan Kumar to produce Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Fanne Khan as KriArj Entertainment exits from projects

Bhushan Kumar has taken over principal production duties of both Batti Gul Meter Chalu and Fanne Khan as KriArj Entertainment's troubles continue to mount. Fanne Khan was scheduled to release on 15 June but the date was later pushed to 13 July.

Bhushan told DNA, "I will now produce both Batti Gul Meter Chalu (along with Shree Narayan Singh and Nitin Chandrachud) and Fanne Khan (jointly with Rakeysh ji). We want to ensure that both the films are shot as per the locked schedule. Both the directors Shree Narayan and Atul Manjrekar are set to complete BGMC and Fanne Khan as planned. BGMC shooting has resumed on Friday. We will soon complete the two remaining songs of Fanne Khan and ready it for release on 13 July."

While Shree Narayan Singh's social drama Batti Gul Meter Chalu stars Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam, Fanne Khan is a musical that stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Divya Dutta.

This development marks the exit of Prernaa Arora of KriArj Entertainment from these ventures. Bhushan told Mumbai Mirror, "Prernaa is also no longer a part of Fanne Khan because of all the trouble happening around her. She wants to solve all these problems first before she gets back to making movies."

Prerna recently went at loggerheads with fellow co-producers John Abraham and Abhishek Kapoor over their upcoming films Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran and Kedarnath respectively for similar reasons.

