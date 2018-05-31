Batti Gul Meter Chalu stars Shahid, Shraddha Kapoor resume shooting for film in Uttarakhand

With Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar taking over the reigns of Batti Gul Meter Chalu from Prerna Arora of the troubled KriArj Productions, the Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer has resumed its stalled shoot schedule with the actors heading to Uttarakhand as reported by Mumbai Mirror.

The shoot is set to resume in Tehri and Dehradun and will continue into mid-June, following which the crew will return to Mumbai to wrap up the schedule. Shahid and Shraddha had already shot for a long schedule in Tehri in February before the production had run into trouble in March. Yami Gautam, who plays a lawyer in the social drama, will join the team to shoot her portions of the movie in the remaining Mumbai schedule. Shahid plays a small time lawyer who takes up the issue of outrageously high rural electricity bills despite constant power cuts. Yami is busy learning the ropes of the Bombay High Court in preparation of her character.

The film was stalled following non-payment of crew wages in March after similar troubles had hit the production of John Abraham’s Parmanu - The Story of Pokhran, Rajkummar Rao’s Fanne Khan, and Sushant Singh Rajuput starrer Kedarnath. With Ronnie Screwvala taking over Kedarnath, John Abraham terminating the contract with Prerna Arora, and Bhushan Kumar stepping in to prouduce both Batti Gul Meter Chalu, and Fanne Khan (following the exit of Prerna Arora’s KriArj entertainment from all on-going projects), the films seem to be back on track.

