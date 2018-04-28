Kedarnath in fresh trouble: Director Abhishek Kapoor files another police complaint against KriArj's Prerna Arora

Director Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath doesn't seem to be getting out of trouble.

After a heavily publicised battle between Abhishek Kapoor and KriArj Entertainment's Prernaa Arora, the movie has now got into fresh troubles. Abhishek Kapoor has filed a police complaint after finding out that Prernaa Arora has sold Kedarnath's Indian theatrical rights to Vashu Bhagnani.

It was earlier reported that Ronnie Screwvala had taken over Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath as producer, also compensating producers Ekta Kapoor, Prernaa Arora and Bhushan Kumar, but now, according to a report in Mid-Day, three companies — Vashu Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment, Gothic Entertainment, and Kolkata-based Padma Ispat Private Limited — have informed Screwvala that they own the Indian theatrical rights of the Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan starrer.

The three studios have also, according to Mid-Day, sent a copy of their contracts with Aroraa of KriArj Entertainment. These contracts state that Arora has sold the rights of Kedarnath to the three aforementioned production houses.

A source has informed Mid-Day that both Screwvala and Kapoor were surprised to recieve a copy of the legal agreement between Prernaa Arora and Vashu Bhagnani. The agreement, according to the source, shows that Arora has sold Indian theatrical rights of her entire slate to Bhagnani. Screwvala and Kapoor were later approached by two more companies that made similar claims. The source adds that neither Ekta Kapoor nor Bhushan Kumar, the previous two producers, were aware of these agreements.

Confirming that a non cognizable complaint has been filed against Prernaa Arora, Kapoor said, "It's shocking to know that there are people in the business who think it's okay to sell assets that do not belong to them."

Mid-Day quotes Aroraa saying the following:

"Everything has now been sold to Ronnie Screwvala. But at no point did I or KriArj know about it [the sale] till we read it in the papers. I only had got a confirmation from T-Series and an NOC letter from them saying that Abhishek will return the Rs 15 crore before the shoot. Regarding Vashuji, we had a long-term deal to make films together, but I had no time to inform him about the termination of the Kedarnath deal. Vashuji [must have] read it in the papers too, and approached Ronnie accordingly. I should have officially terminated my paperwork with Vashuji. Where Gothic and Padma Ispat are concerned, they have nothing to do with the film. This will be proved in the court."

Bhagnani said that the release rights rest with him. He also said that he has been doing business with Prernaa Arora for over a year and was shocked to read that Screwvala has taken over the film when the rights are with him. Bhagnani also said that Screwvala cannot release the movie without his consent, and until he pays him his money.

Updated Date: Apr 28, 2018 14:13 PM