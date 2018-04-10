Batti Gul Meter Chalu shooting to resume after Shree Narayan Singh completes Mumbai recce, confirms Prernaa Arora

The Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Yami Gautam-starrer Batti Gul Meter Chalu was said to have stalled shoot over non-payment of dues to the crew for the month of March, as reported by Mumbai Mirror.

The film is produced by KriArj Productions' Prernaa Arora, who has been in news over John Abraham filing a legal complaint against her for defaulting on payments for the movie Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, and the legal tussle with director Abhishek Kapoor’s company during the production of Kedarnath.

It was alleged that KriArj’s other production, Batti Gul Meter Chalu, too is facing non-payment issues. An instance, of a hotel locking out the crew and confiscating props where the art department was staying, was reported. Another allegation, that some of the unit members have not been paid for the month of March, has also come into the light, as reported by Mumbai Mirror.

However, Arora has denied any such trouble, “I don’t want to encourage rumours. We wrapped up 60 per cent of Batti Gul Meter Chalu in Uttarakhand. After that, Shree left for Vaishno Devi and returned on 31 March. He is now on a recce for the Mumbai schedule. Shraddha’s dates aren’t available as she is simultaneously shooting for Stree and Saaho. We are scheduled to resume shooting in April and May. Since Shraddha is unavailable, we will be shooting with Shahid after Shree is done with the recce,” said Prernaa Arora, as reported by Mumbai Mirror.

"I have no idea where all this is coming from. It is not true. We are very much on schedule. We came back from Uttarakhand on 26 March and are currently preparing to shoot for the Mumbai schedule. I’ll be wrapping up the film in May. We are facing a problem with the dates of a few TV artistes who are part of the film. You know how difficult it is to get the dates of TV artistes. The other problem we are facing is the availability of a big floor. Most studios are booked. I have to work on the location and the artistes. But I have the dates of the three leads (Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam). I think I should be able to resume shooting from 14 April,” said Shree Narayan Singh, the director of the movie, as reported by Cinestaan.

Published Date: Apr 10, 2018 11:02 AM | Updated Date: Apr 10, 2018 11:02 AM