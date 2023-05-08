Pathaan gave a new lease of life to Bollywood. Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan, produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Siddharth Anand, is a historic all-time blockbuster. It is the highest grossing film worldwide in the history of Hindi cinema with over 1050 crore gross at the global box office. Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is about Bollywood’s victory over all the negativity around #BoycottBollywood. Though the film is low on logic and a very average spy thriller, never for a moment will you get bored. It’s a complete massy thriller.

Watching Pathaan was like being glued to the screen. Super star Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the screen was long awaited by his fans and he truly has done justice to that. It’s a beautiful connection of the spy universe with Salman Khan’s Tiger and Hrithik Roshan’s Kabir.

Pathaan which stars the biggest global superstar of Indian cinema, Shah Rukh Khan, along with megastars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, recorded another remarkable feat in the recent times over the weekend. Pathaan has now crossed over a 100 days in cinemas.

A veteran trade source says, “Before Pathaan, 100 days in cinemas were crossed by films like KGF, Kantara, RRR which gave rise to the narrative that South cinema is ruling the roost over Hindi cinema. Pathaan has not only blunted that narrative with a film that has become the all-time highest grossing Hindi film and has now also crossed 100 days in cinemas. Indian cinema is doing well and that’s all that matters given how the pandemic affected the movie business across the country. It is a truly rare feat in recent times and shows the unanimous love that Pathaan has received not just in India but also globally.

Pathaan is also the highest grossing film of the fabled YRF’s spy universe that has only delivered blockbusters like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai and War!

