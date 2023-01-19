No more #BoycottBollywood: Please stop targeting SRK’s Pathaan; the film has merit

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make a comeback with Pathaan and fans are eager to see him on the big screen after five years. The SRK fans just can’t wait to see him take the big screen by storm. The makers are all set to start advance bookings for the SRK starrer on January 20, as many trade pundits feel that it is going to be the first blockbuster of this year. Ever since the news about Pathaan’s advance booking came out, Pathaan is releasing on January 25, 2023, in the theatres. PM Modi has asked BJP leaders to refrain from making ‘unnecessary remarks’ on films.

Looks like this going to be the end of #BoycottBollywood trend. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the BJP national executive meeting held on January 16 and 17 in Delhi, asked the party leaders to refrain from making any ‘unnecessary remarks’ on films. This comes amid a growing call to boycott Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone-John Abraham starrer, ‘Pathaan’.

Prime Minister remarked that “some people give statements on some film” that continue to be run by the media the entire day. He then asked party workers to avoid making such ‘unnecessary statements’. He said that such statements overshadow the good work the party does. Shah Rukh Khan returns to the cinemas after five long years with Pathaan and he reveals that he is realising his 32-year-long dream of being an out and out action hero on the big screen.

In a video released by the producers, Yash Raj Films, SRK says, “I came to the film industry 32 years ago to be an action hero but I missed the boat because they made me a romantic hero instead. I’ve only wanted to be an action hero. I mean I love DDLJ and I love Rahul and Raj and all these good sweet boys but I always thought I was an action hero, so for me it is it’s my dream come true.”

About his character in Pathaan, the superstar reveals, “Pathaan is an easy guy, doing lot of tough things and I think he’s naughty, he’s tough but doesn’t wear it on his sleeve. He’s trusting. He’s honest and I think he very single-mindedly thinks of India as his mother.”

SRK is teaming up with the gorgeous Deepika Padukone in Pathaan. He and Deepika are one of the biggest on-screen pairings in the history of Indian cinema given their epic blockbusters Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year.

About Deepika Padukone and her impact in Pathaan, Shah Rukh says, “You need someone of the stature of Deepika to be able to pull off a song sequence like Besharam Rang and then you know, to be able to do action, where she takes a guy and pulls him right over herself and beats him, she’s tough enough to do that too. That kind of a combination could have only been achieved with someone like Deepika. It’s a quite a layered character for an action film heroine so to say.”

Pathaan has become one of the most anticipated films to release in India in a long, long time. Touted as one of the biggest ever action spectacles that audiences have seen in theatres, the visually spectacular Yash Raj Films’ action extravaganza, Pathaan, is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it.

The film marks Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the big screen after four long years and director Siddharth Anand reveals that the team wants to capitalise on this excitement to watch SRK again! He says Shah Rukh Khan will be seen first on the big screen before he starts any promotions for Pathaan which basically means that the makers strategically want to increase the hunger to see him and interact with him so that it hugely boosts the opening of the film!

Siddharth says, “Pathaan marks Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the movies after 4 long years. He has had very limited exposure with people in these four years and the hunger to see him is at an all-time high. It’s palpable and that’s what has contributed in a big way to the buzz that people are saying Pathaan has today.”

He adds, “SRK. Just these 3 letters spell so much stardom, so much love and are just so iconic. The entire nation has loved him for so long and we are hopeful that our film will deliver on the promise to give a never seen before SRK to audiences. We want the euphoria around his return to reach a crescendo by Jan 25, the release date of Pathaan. Thus, we will start all our promotional activities only post the release of the film. We are all humbled to be receiving the unanimous love that we are getting for Pathaan so far and we can’t thank people enough!”

YRF’s adrenaline pumping film, Pathaan, is set to release on Jan 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. All the assets of the film that YRF has released so far have turned out to be super-hits right from the teaser, the two songs – Besharam Rang & Jhoome Jo Pathaan – and the recently dropped trailer that has caused an internet meltdown.

(With added inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram