SRK and Deepika Padukone Besharam Rang from Pathaan: Women can take the first move and be on top too

In Pathaan song Besharam Rang Shah Rukh Khan seems to be smitten by Deepika Padukone’s moves. And there is absolutely no harm in it. This song from Pathaan has led to a lot of misogynistic trolls by the faceless social media users. My point is Beshram is just a song from a Bollywood film. Why do people have a problem to see a woman seducing a consenting adult male. Women can take the first move and be on top too. Why you may ask? Well for the same reasons as men. I guess had this move initiated by Deepika Padukone been done by SRK, then many wouldn’t have had a problem with the song. Anything that is male driven people are okay with it.

Why can’t the people get over this idea that women can’t take the first step in a relationship whether it is proposing a man or seducing a him? Who decides what is wrong and what is right? Definitely not the faceless trollers on Twitter. Many a times society has a problem with women talking about sexual liberation through their bodies. And that puzzles me. Nobody is asking you to consume all the content that Bollywood dishes out.

I understand that the song has become quite popular on the internet and has caught everyone’s attention — from music lovers, meme makers to social media users and also the so-called kurta clad pseudo intellectuals. We respect each and everybody’s views. If you don’t like something just shut your eyes. Like erotica is an art as opposed to pornography, but the masses blur the line between the two. We have always seen erotic moves in Bollywood films and world cinema and they have been there for ages. Erotica is popular culture and it’s time we appreciate it because vulgarity is in our mind not in the content and definitely not in Besharam.

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s Besharam Rang song from Pathaan is crooned by Shilpa Rao, Caralisa Monteiro, Vishal and Sheykhar. Besharam Rang, the peppy dance number features the lead pair-Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone–romancing each other in exotic locales in Europe.

