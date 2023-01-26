Pathaan: How Shah Rukh Khan gives a new lease of life to Bollywood
Pathaan is not only about the return of King Khan to the big screen, it is also about Bollywood giving the true entertainment that we waited for so long. It’s a mediocre spy movie spiced up with patriotism
Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is about Bollywood’s victory over all the negativity around #BoycottBollywood. Though the film is low on logic and a very average spy thriller, never for a moment will you get bored. It’s a complete massy thriller. Watching Pathaan was like being glued to the screen. Super star Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the screen was long awaited by his fans and he truly has done justice to that. It’s a beautiful connection of the spy universe with Salman Khan’s Tiger and Hrithik Roshan’s Kabir.
Pathaan actually picks up better in the second half with the entry of Tiger played by our very own Bhai, Salman Khan who comes to the rescue of SRK from the Russian mafia. It’s a compilation of popular moments from Marvel Cinematic Universe and the Fast and Furious Sage with a desi content.
The two superstars, Salman and Shah Rukh Khan have a dynamic presence. The scene stealer for me came post – credit when Salman and Shah Rukh Khan sit together at the end of the film and crack a private joke which was wicked and witty and very relevant with 30 plus years in the industry, they are not willing to give up… “Baccho ke upar nahi chor sakhta’ (We can’t leave this work in the hands of kids) which has reference to their real life too, not just as spies in Pathaan, but the veteran Khans are not willing to retire soon and that is clear with the success of Pathaan. But, I feel there comes a moment in everybody’s life when one needs to slow down. With Pathaan, Bollywood and Bollywood film lovers finally got what it needed and it was a good break from reality. And thank god for Boycott Bollywood slowing down.
Now the wait begins for Pathaan 2 or Pathaan Zinda Hai!
