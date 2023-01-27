He arrived, He saw, He conquered. That’s what Shah Rukh Khan did 32 years back when he entered the entertainment industry. In his illustrious career of over 3 decades, SRK delivered several blockbusters and portrayed many memorable roles.

But in the last decade, the actor faced a downfall when his films Jab Harry Met Sejal and Zero tanked at the box office. In fact, many trade experts and industry insiders thought this is the end of Shah Rukh Khan’s stardom. But the megastar made a roaring comeback with Pathaan and set new benchmarks at the box office. While the film is currently busy in shattering records at the ticket windows, let’s decode the success of the spy-actioner.

SRK’s comeback after four years

Shah Rukh Khan returned to the big screen after a gap of over four years, so the hype and excitement around Pathaan was expected especially because of his huge fan following across the globe.

All the ingredients of being a commercial entertainer

Right from the teaser, the makers successfully convinced the audience that Pathaan will be a big-screen entertainer, with SRK’s charm, John Abraham’s swag and Deepika Padukone’s kickass sexy avatar. The high-octane stunts and breathtaking action sequences turned the film into a visual treat.

Khans superstars

Well, undoubtedly, Salman Khan’s action-packed cameo was one of the epic highlights of Pathaan. Watching together megastars performing some daredevil stunts with some hilarious camaraderie made Pathaan grander than ever.

Musical chartbusters

And last but not least, is the music and the intense but thumping BGM, which perfectly blends into the movie and adds the punch. Both, Besharam Rang and Jhoome Jo Pathaan look super cool when witnessed on the big canvas.

