On day two of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre’s launch, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan danced to Jhoome Jo Pathaan and enthralled one and all with their collective energy and infectiousness.

Ranveer and Varun even did Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic pose at the launch after they danced on the chartbuster song of King Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan may have made a surreptitious entry at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) but he did speak about the splendour, the grandeur, and the importance of a show like this in an interaction inside.

He said, “It’s important for the youth to see the cultural progression Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre has captured, and I’ve seen it twice, and that’s why I brought my kids along since it was important for them to see this as well.”

He added, “After coming here, I’m reminded of what I always used to follow in life, so I’m going to go back and work harder because there’s no business like show business.”

Also, what caught the eye was Varun Dhawan, who lifted Gigi Hadid during his performance. The actor was performing on the stage when the Hollywood star accompanied him and he lifted her in his arms and planted a peck on her cheeks.

That’s not all, at the opening ceremony of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centrein Mumbai on March 31, Nita Ambani performed on ‘Raghupati Raghav’ and netizens couldn’t stop praising her dance on social media.

A comment read- “Woman of Substance A woman who doesn’t forget her roots ,her culture, her traditions stands for her country, society and family all together, Love her.”

