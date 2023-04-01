WATCH: Nita Ambani’s graceful performance at NMACC Mumbai

Mumbai: After last night’s star-studded grand opening ceremony of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre left everyone awestruck, a video of Nita Ambani’s graceful performance at the centre’s Grand Theatre has gone viral on social media.

In the post shared by NMACC’s Twitter handle, Nita Ambani can be seen dancing to ‘Raghu Pati Raghav Raja Ram’ for the premiere of ‘The Great Indian Musical: Civilization to Nation.’

Watch the video:

Watch the beautiful performance by Nita M Ambani, specially choreographed for the premiere of ‘The Great Indian Musical: Civilization to Nation’ at the grand launch. #NitaMukeshAmbaniCulturalCentre #TheGreatIndianMusical #CultureAtTheCentre #NMACC pic.twitter.com/12uBFfa81z — Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (@nmacc_india) April 1, 2023

The Grand Theatre

Meticulously designed for immersive experiences, every performance at The Grand

Theatre is magical, thanks to the combination of a world-class integrated Dolby Atmos surround sound system and virtual acoustic system, ingenious seating arrangement, and a programmable lighting system, which, enhanced by 8,400+ Swarovski crystals creates a unique, multi-dimensional experience.

The Grand Theatre is the crown jewel of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. With state-of-the-art facilities that have never been seen before in India, the expansive space offers audiences the opportunity to witness performance art at an entirely new scale. #NMACC pic.twitter.com/C6h8IKKf0x — Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (@nmacc_india) March 15, 2023

Staying true to the founder’s vision of ‘Bringing the best of India and the World’, the

size of the theatre’s stage is designed to host major travelling productions and touring houses from anywhere across the globe.

Don’t miss: ‘Showcasing best of India to world’: Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre opens in Mumbai

The most technologically advanced theatre in India, the Grand Theatre has 2,000 seats across three levels. While every viewing experience is designed to be unparalleled, the 18 Diamond Boxes add an extra layer of exclusivity, with a spectacular complimentary lounge and dedicated food and beverage services.

The Great Indian Musical: Civilization to Nation

The opening act is a performance titled ‘The Great Indian Musical: Civilization to Nation’, by Feroz Abbas Khan.

Conceived and directed by the creator of ‘Mughal-e-Azam’, this marquee production captures the spirit of India, expressed as a nation, through its rich repository of arts.

Also read: Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre opens doors to public with a packed calendar; here’s what to expect

It will feature more than 350 artists including a 55-piece live orchestra led by the Budapest Scoring Orchestra. This production brings together exceptional Indian talent such as Ajay-Atul (music), Vaibhavi Merchant (guest choreographer), Mayuri Upadhya (lead choreographer), Samir & Arsh Tanna (choreographers), Manish Malhotra (costume design) and internationally celebrated, multiple award-winners such as Donald Holder (lighting design), Neil Patel (scenic design), Gareth Owen (sound design) and John Narun (projection design).

This performance will take place at The Grand Theatre, which has a seating capacity of 2,000 people and is the largest of the three theatres at the newly built centre.

Tickets for NMACC events can be booked at NMACC’s official webside – https://nmacc.com/ or www.bookmyshow.com

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.