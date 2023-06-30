Entertainment

Satyaprem Ki Katha box office: 3 records created by Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani starrer on its opening day

Satyaprem Ki Katha marks the second collaboration between Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Ganesh Aaglave June 30, 2023 12:11:19 IST
After the debacle of Adipurush at the box office, trade and industry experts put their bets on Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha, which released yesterday across the globe. The romantic drama garnered positive reviews and took an encouraging start at the ticket windows by earning Rs 9.25 crore. While the film is expected to hold well due to positive word-of-mouth, SPKK has also managed to create some records in the domestic market.

Sixth-biggest opener of the year

After Pathaan (Rs 57 crore), Adipurush (Rs 36 crore), Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (Rs 15.73 crore), Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (Rs 15.81 crore) and Bholaa (Rs 11.20 crore), Satyaprem Ki Katha emerged sixth-biggest opener of 2023. The film trumped The Kerala  Story and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke to achieve this feat.

3rd biggest opener for Kartik Aaryan.

The romantic drama surpassed Pati Patni aur Woh (Rs 9.10 crore), Luka Chuppi (8.01 crore) and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (Rs 6.80 crore) to emerge Kartik’s third-biggest opener of all-time after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (Rs 14.11 crore) and Love Aaj Kal (Rs 12.40 crore).

Kiara Advani’s sixth-biggest opener

The gorgeous actress got her sixth-biggest opener with SPKK. Her top 5 biggest day-one grossers are M.S. Dhoni – The Untold Story (Rs 21.30 crore), Kabir Singh (Rs 20.21 crore), Good Newwz (Rs 17.56 crore), Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (Rs 14.11 crore) and Ka (Rs 9.28 crore).

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, Satyaprem Ki Katha also features Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, Shikha Talsania, Rajpal Yadav, Siddharth Randeria and Anuradha Patel in key roles. It is bankrolled under the banners of Namah Pictures and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

