Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, Siddharth Randeria, Anuradha Patel and Shikha Talsania

Director: Sameer Vidwans

Language: Hindi

Whenever a person thinks about Kartik Aaryan, the first thing that comes to mind is the actor’s signature boy-next-door charmer performances in Luv Ranjan’s Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. However, the handsome hunk showed his versatility with Dhamaka and Freddy and proved he is here to stay.

Now talking about Satyaprem Ki Katha, it can’t be said that Kartik has donned a completely new unseen avatar but what stands out is his layered portrayal, which plays an integral part in the movie.

Talking about the plot, the film revolves around Satyaprem aka Sattu (Kartik Aaryan), who is desperate to get married as he feels that he is the only bachelor left in the town. However, his parents (Gajraj Rao and Supriya Pathak) and sister (Shikha Talsania) think that Sattu is good for nothing as he is jobless.

He falls head over heels for Katha (Kiara Advani), who performs garba and folk sequences. With his naive and kind nature, Sattu expresses his feelings and asks her for marriage but she tells that already has a boyfriend. Without getting disappointed, Sattu asks Katha if it is a casual relationship, he is ready to wait for her as it is his dream to get married to Katha.

After a gap of a year, Sattu and his father come to know about Katha’s breakup with Tapan. Sattu’s dad suggests him that it is the right time to re-enter Katha’s life. The duo meet Katha’s parents at a function and when they see them without her, Sattu and dad ask about Katha. When they come to know that she is unwell, his father tells him to go meet her and enquire about her health.

When Sattu goes to meet Katha, he finds her in a critical situation as she attempted suicide. He takes her to the hospital and seeing his gesture, Katha’s parents decide to make him their son-in-law. While Sattu is on cloud nine with this decision, Katha agrees half-heartedly for this marriage.

Post-marriage, we see Katha ignoring Sattu and not allowing him to come close. But the reason behind this is her dark past. And to know about that past and how Satya conquers Katha’s love you need to watch Satyaprem Ki Katha on the silver screen.

Director Sameer Vidwans has successfully managed to weave the complexities of society, which affect the mindset of an individual in a beautiful way. He handled the subject with utmost maturity however, some song does hamper the narrative. Special mention to DoP Ayananka Bose, who beautifully captured the essence of Gujarat and larger-than-life sequences.

Talking about the performances, Kartik Aaryan nailed the character of Satyaprem with his charm, layered portrayal and expressive eyes. Well, honestly no actress in the recent slot can perform emotional scenes better than Kiara Advani. We saw that in Kabir Singh, Shershaan and now Satyaprem Ki Katha. The actress makes you feel for Katha in each and every frame. In the supporting cast, Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, Siddharth Randeria, Anuradha Patel and Shikha Talsania play their character to the T.

Starting on a light-hearted slice-of-life note, Satyaprem Ki Katha takes a serious turn to give an important social message. But in the end, it leaves you with a smile on your face.

Rating 3 (out of 5 stars)

