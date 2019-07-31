You are here:

Sara Ali Khan makes ramp debut with Falguni, Shane Peacock at FDCI India Couture Week

FP Staff

Jul 31, 2019 12:23:33 IST

Sara Ali Khan recently made her ramp debut at FDCI India Couture Week in New Delhi. The Simmba actress walked the ramp for popular fashion duo Falguni and Shane Peacock. Sara looked resplendent in a white embellished lehenga with intricate sequin work. Confident and beautiful, she finished her walk with a charming 'adaab', which went viral on social media.

Sara's ensemble belongs to Falguni Shane Peacock's Bonjour Ajmer collection, reports an article on NDTV.

Check out pictures of Sara Ali Khan in Falguni and Shane Peacock at the India Couture Week

The actress' Love Aaj Kal 2 co-star Kartik Aaryan was seen cheering her on sitting in the audience, beside her brother Ibrahim. Indo Asian News Service quoted the actress as saying, "This was the first time I walked on the ramp and I would be a massive liar if I say I wasn't nervous. I was actually extremely nervous. But I had a lot of fun also."

#kartikaaryan and #ibrahimalikhan surprise #saraalikhan as she walked the ramp tonite in the capital

#saraalikhan walks for @falgunishanepeacockindia

An Imtiaz Ali directorial, Love Aaj Kal in fact turns 10 today. On the work front, Sara has already come on board the remake of Coolie No 1 opposite Varun Dhawan.

Updated Date: Jul 31, 2019 12:23:33 IST

