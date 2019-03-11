Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan's still leaked from sets of Imtiaz Ali's romantic comedy Love Aaj Kal 2

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan have both recently had successful box office hits. While Kartik was praised across the board for his role in Luka Chuppi, Sara's work in Simmba is also being lauded.

Recent stills of the duo on a film set have created buzz. In the picture, Kartik is seen wearing a brown cardigan while Sara looks elegant in a red dress. Reports state that the two were on sets of filmmaker Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal 2, which features the couple in the lead role.

The first film was also helmed by Ali in 2009, and featured Deepika Padukone and Sara's father Saif Ali Khan as the lead pair. Rishi Kapoor also played a pivotal role in the film.

Sara and Kartik have been the talking point among fans and followers ever since Sara declared on Koffee With Karan season 6 that she would love to date the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor. The two were also formally 'introduced' to the other by Sara's Simmba co-actor Ranveer Singh at an event, when Ranveer played the cupid.

Professionally, Kartik will next be seen opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in Pati Patni Aur Woh. The film is be a remake of BR Chopra's iconic 1978 comedy. Sara is yet to announce her next project.

