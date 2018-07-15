Sanju song 'Mujhe Chaand Pe Le Chalo' is a sensuous number featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Karishma Tanna

More than two weeks after its release, the makers of Sanju have released a new song titled 'Mujhe Chaand Pe Le Chalo' featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Karishma Tanna. Composed by AR Rahman, the minute-long track lets singer Nikhita Gandhi take centre stage with her raspy voice.

In the song, Tanna and Kapoor find themselves in a rather awkward situation after the former's boyfriend (played by Vicky Kaushal) dozes off. True to his depiction in the film, Kapoor's Sanjay Dutt jumps at the opportunity after a consenting Tanna gives him the signals he had been looking for. Before that, he must turn around the Ganesha idol resting on the table because God takes the 'bro code' very seriously. Kaushal sleeps away in the other room, blissfully ignorant of the developments of the night.

Based on the controversial life of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, Rajkumar Hirani-directed Sanju also stars Anushka Sharma, Manisha Koirala, Sonam Kapoor, Paresh Rawal and Dia Mirza in pivotal roles. The film released on 29 June and has already crossed Rs 300 crore at the Indian box office in just sixteen days of its release becoming one of the most commercially successful films of the year.



