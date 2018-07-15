Sanju box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer crosses Rs 300 cr in India, eyes lifetime business of Tiger Zinda Hai

After raking in a massive Rs 500 crore worldwide and becoming 2018's second highest grosser, Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju has now stormed into the elite Rs 300 crore club. The Rajkumar Hirani directorial managed to cross said milestone on the sixteenth day of its release, becoming one of 2018's most commercially successful releases.

Non-holiday... Non-festival release... #Sanju crosses ₹ 300 cr mark... Now eyeing the *lifetime biz* of #BajrangiBhaijaan, #TigerZindaHai and #PK... Nett BOC... India biz... ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 15, 2018

#Sanju benchmarks... Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 2 ₹ 100 cr: Day 3 ₹ 150 cr: Day 5 ₹ 200 cr: Day 7 ₹ 250 cr: Day 10 ₹ 300 cr: Day 16 India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 15, 2018

The prestigious Rs 300-crore club currently houses PK, Sultan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Dangal, Tiger Zinda Hai and Padmaavat. If the current upward box office trend continues, Sanju may be able to cross the lifetime business of several blockbusters such as Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Tiger Zinda Hai and PK.

Starring Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza, Vicky Kaushal, Manisha Koirala and Sonam Kapoor in pivotal roles, Sanju is based on the life of controversial actor Sanjay Dutt. The film has also received severe pushback by the RSS for "whitewashing" Dutt's reputation to portray him as a role model for the younger generation.

Updated Date: Jul 15, 2018 12:08 PM