You are here:

Sanjay Mishra on reuniting with Kartik Aaryan: He has improved a lot because he chooses films that work for him

Sanjay Mishra has made his voiceover debut with Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan's epic drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which released this past Friday.

He will be next seen playing the role of a tantrik (ghostbuster)/priest in Bhool Bhualaiyaa 2, a sequel to the 2007 horror comedy starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan.

In an interview with Mirror, Mishra opens up about reuniting with Anees Bazmi, Kartik Aryan, and Tabu, and making his voiceover debut in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

On voiceover debut in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Mishra says for "someone who has a comedy track going on in commercial films," getting the opportunity to lend his voice for a "serious, historical film is a matter of pride.” He adds he is glad Om Raut (director of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior), and Ajay (co-producer, lead actor) approved his voice for the movie.

On reuniting with Kartik Aaryan and Tabu

Sanjay, who has worked with Kartik earlier in Guest Iin London (2017) and Tabu in Golmaal Again (2017), describes the latter as a "fabulous actor."

He praises Kartik saying he feels great when he sees Kartik's evolution in the film industry since Guest Iin London. Describing him as "talented, enthusiastic, and eager to learn and improve," he says Kartik chooses subjects that "work for him." He says these qualities in Kartik are responsible for his success.

On reuniting with Anees Bazmi 12 years after Welcome

Sanjay reunites with Bazmi more than a decade later in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Speaking about collaborating with the Welcome director, Sanjay says, "After serious and niche films, it’s good to do a commercial film with a director like Anees, who is also a fabulous writer.”

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, that also stars Kiara Advani as the female lead, will be produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 11, 2020 11:34:14 IST