You are here:

Samuel L Jackson, Cobie Smulders to reprise MCU roles as Nick Fury, Maria Hill in Spider-Man: Far From Home

Los Angeles: Actors Samuel L Jackson and Cobie Smulders are all set to reprise their Marvel Cinematic Universe's characters in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

According to Vulture, Jackson will return as Nick Fury in the sequel to 2017 blockbuster Spider-Man: Homecoming. Smulders will also reprise her role of S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Maria Hill.

Both the character were last seen in the post credits scene of the summer tentpole Avengers: Infinity War.

Jackson's casting means that Nick Fury is confirmed to appear in at least two Marvel movies next year.

Apart from Far From Home, the actor will also appear opposite Brie Larson in Captain Marvel, which release on 8 March, 2019.

Tom Holland will return as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the sequel, the title of which was revealed by him in a social media gaffe.

Michael Keaton, Zendaya and Marisa Tomei will reprise their roles.

The film is also the Marvel debut of Jake Gyllenhaal, who is all set to play the antagonist, Mysterio in the film.

Directed by Jon Watts, Spider-Man: Far From Home is scheduled to release on 5 July 5, 2019.

Updated Date: Aug 08, 2018 11:33 AM