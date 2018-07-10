Spider-Man: Far from Home ropes in JB Smoove for key role alongside Tom Holland in sequel

Actor-comedian JB Smoove has joined the cast of Spider-Man: Far From Home. Smoove is a regular in HBO series Curb Your Enthusiasm as Leon Black, and his film Uncle Drew is currently in theatres.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Smoove will feature in an as-yet-unknown role in the Marvel film, a sequel to last year's Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Tom Holland will return as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the sequel, the title of which was revealed by him in a social media gaffe. The film will also see Michael Keaton (who plays Vulture), Zendaya (as Michelle MJ Jones) and Marisa Tomei (as May Parker) reprise their roles. In April, Kevin Feig, president of Marvel Studios had confirmed that the film will be shot in London.

According to Deadline, Smoove is the second new cast member to be added to the team after Jake Gyllenhaal, who is in reportedly in talks to play the classic Marvel villain, Mysterio in the film.

Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, who worked on the first film are also onboard for the sequel. Directed by Jon Watts, Spider-Man: Far From Home is scheduled to release on July 5, 2019. Deadline also reports that Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal are producing.

Jul 10, 2018