Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel will take Tom Holland's costumed hero around the globe, confirms Kevin Feige

Apr,25 2018 16:17:40 IST

London: Spider-man will go a globe-trotting adventure in Homecoming 2 after Kevin Feige confirmed that the film will be shot in London.

Speaking to io9, the Marvel Studios president said the next Spider-Man movie will take place primarily outside Peter Parker's hometown of Queens, New York.

A still from Spider-Man: Homecoming. Marvel Studios

"We start filming early July. We film in London. We shot (the) first film in Atlanta. We shoot a lot of films in London but there's another reason we're shooting in London which is, yes, Spidey, of course, will spend some time in New York, but he'll spend some time in other parts of the globe," Feige said.

Tom Holland will be back as Spider-man in the sequel, which has a release date of 5 July, 2019. Actors Zendaya, Donald Glover, Jacob Batalon and Marisa Tomei are also expected to reprise their respective roles.

