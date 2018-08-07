Avengers: Infinity War directors Joe, Anthony Russo reveal the one MCU character who 'should never die'

A few months after Thanos snapped his fingers and erased half of all life in the universe – including the godlike superheroes from Spider-Man and Black Panther to plenty of the Guardians, fans have finally come to grips with the climax of Avengers: Infinity War. Their beloved superheroes were not invincible as was previously thought.

In a recent Q&A about the movie, directors Joe and Anthony Russo teased that there is, however, one character in the MCU to whom they'd love to give immortality.

The answer sure is suprising and might end with some fans, going, "Who?"

Howard the Duck is an ill-tempered, talking anthropomorphic duck, created by writer Steve Gerber and artist Val Mayerik, who first appeared in Marvel's comic books in 1973. The character made an appearance in the post-credits scene of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 and even had a cameo in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, fuelling speculation that there might be a standalone MCU film to be helmed by James Gunn. However, the director dismissed these rumours.

Infinity War saw the superheroes battle it out against supervillain Thanos, who hopes to possess all the Infinity Stones in order to restore balance in the universe. The film stars Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Chadwick Boseman, Sebastian Stan, Don Cheadle, Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Pom Klementieff, Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong and Tom Holland among others.

