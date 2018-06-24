Tom Holland accidentally reveals title of Spider-Man: Homecoming 2 in Instagram gaffe

Actors attached with Marvel have a way of letting out the secret details that the franchise strives to guard with all fierceness and Avengers: Infinity War star Tom Holland has done just the same.

The 22-year-old actor revealed the name of his next stand-alone, which is Spider-Man: Far From Home in a faux pas on Instagram. Holland, who was in Seattle to attend Ace Comic-Con, took to social media to update his fans.

He said he knew nothing about the "Spider-Man..." sequel but had received the script for the movie. "I wanted to apologise because there's no real revelation coming out this weekend about Spiderman 2... I don't know much about it. I'm a little confused as I died (referring to Infinity War).

"So, I don't really know how it all comes into play. But I got the new script. I'm super excited to read it," Holland said in the video. But when the actor lifted his iPad and the fans got a quick glimpse into the title of the next Spider-Man.

In April, Marvel boss Kevin Feig confirmed that the sequel will be shot in London. Actors Zendaya, Donald Glover, Jacob Batalon and Marisa Tomei are also expected to reprise their respective roles.

Jake Gyllenhaal is in talks to play the antagonist Mysterio. Holland and co-star Mark Ruffalo often faced embarrassment when they gave out spoilers during the promotions of Infinity War. The Hulk actor has earlier even live-streamed first 15 minutes of Thor: Ragnarok on Instagram.

Updated Date: Jun 24, 2018 13:56 PM