Salman Khan's upcoming film with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali might be titled Inshallah

While Salman Khan’s wildly successful Race 3 catches up to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmaavat in the race to become the highest grossing Bollywood film of 2018, a potential venture of the two artists together may be around the block, reports Filmfare. The latest buzz states that the film may be titled Inshallah.

Khan last worked in Bhansali’s Saawariya, which marked the debut of Ranbir Kapoor in Bollywood. Before that, they together delivered blockbusters like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Khamoshi: The Musical. But after a public fallout, the duo refrained from working together. However, buzz is that the two have rekindled their relationship and are on friendly terms again.

Talking about the auspicious collaboration of the two Bollywood big guns, a source close to developments told Filmfare, “Sanjay has delivered some of his biggest career hits with Salman as his main lead. It’s been 11 years since the two last worked together, which is why he wants to team up with Salman yet again. The project is reportedly very special for Sanjay and he feels no one better than Salman would fit the lead role.”

Khan is currently shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat in which he will be romancing Priyanka Chopra in her first Bollywood release after a gap of 2 years.

