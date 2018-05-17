Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra's Bharat to star Disha Patani as a trapeze artiste of the 1960s circus

Tiger Zinda Hai director Ali Abbas Zafar's next project Bharat is an ambitious film. An official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean drama, An Ode To My Father, Bharat stars Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles.

Both the actors will be seen together on-screen after nearly a decade. The latest addition to the star cast of the film is the Baaghi 2 actress Disha Patani.

According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, Patani has been roped in the film and will essay the role of a trapeze artiste of the 1960s circus. The circus segment in the film is director Zafar's ode to Bollywood showman Raj Kapoor's magnum opus Mera Naam Joker, adds the Mirror report.

“The pairing of Salman and Disha in a circus set-up in the ’60s is unusual and exciting. She is a promising star and for this character, we needed a girl who looked vulnerable and beautiful yet had the physicality of an athlete. Disha fit the bill perfectly,” says Zafar.

For the part, Patani will be required to learn the ropes of the circus. The actress, who is already trained in martial arts, is excited to be a part of the project.

Bharat is reportedly going to be shot in Punjab and Delhi in India, and then later in Abu Dhabi and Spain. The film chronicles the journey of India and Khan's character from 1947 through 2000, as reported earlier. Bharat is slated to release on Eid 2019.

