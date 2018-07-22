'Saansein' from Karwaan is a refreshing, soulful track sung and composed by Prateek Kuhad

After 'Chhota Sa Fasaana', 'Saansein' — from the official soundtrack of Karwaan — is a romantic, soulful number and a far cry from Bollywood's cliched love songs. Written, composed and sung by the popular independent singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad, the song's dreamy melody manages to perfectly complement the journey Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan, and Mithila Palkar undertake, driving across the idyllic landscapes of Ooty and Kochi.

The song's video gives the audience a glimpse of the romance brewing in the lives of all three characters. Salmaan and Palkar share a moment over a cigarette and Irrfan tries to charm his romantic interest with chocolate. Kriti Kharbanda also makes a cameo, hinting at a possible love triangle between Salmaan, Palkar and herself.

Karwaan is a slice-of-life comedy, where Avinash (played by Salmaan) sets off on a road trip to retrieve his deceased father's body accompanied by his friend Shaukat (Irrfan). On the way, they are joined by Palkar, who plays a rebellious college student.

The film has been directed by debutant Akarsh Khurana and produced by Ronnie Screwvala. The film will mark Salmaan's Bollywood debut and Palkar's first big screen appearance. Karwaan is scheduled to release in cinemas on 3 August.

Watch the song here:



Updated Date: Jul 22, 2018 12:23 PM