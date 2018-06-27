You are here:

Karwaan trailer: Irrfan Khan's humour stands out in hilarious first clip from Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar-starrer

FP Staff

Jun,27 2018 12:31:53 IST

The official trailer for Karwaan has been released, and it looks like a morbid, slice-of-life film filled with humourous moments.

The trailer starts with Dulquer Salman's character Avinash receiving the sad news of his father's death from an uncaring telephone operator. On finding out that the dead body sent to him is of a woman, Avinash sets out on a road-trip to Kochi to retrieve his father's dead body. He is accompanied by Irrfan Khan's character Shaukat—a morose, unintentionally funny and confrontational individual. They are joined by a college student, played by Mithila Palkar, and the three soon discover how similar they actually are.

Karwaan is Dulquer Salman's Bollywood debut as well as Mithila Palkar's first major big screen appearance. The film has been directed by debutant Akarsh Khurana and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, and has been shot in and around Kerala.

The movie's first look was released yesterday.

Salmaan is a prominent face in the Malayalam movie industry with films like Anjali Menon's Bangalore Days (2014), Mani Ratnam's OK Kadhal Kanmani (2015) and Martin Prakkat's Charlie (2015). Palkar has starred in several web-series and Filter Copy videos. She also had a minor role in Kangana Ranaut and Imran Khan starrer Katti Batti (2015), and starred in Marathi film Muramba.

Karwaan has been slated for release in cinemas on 3 August. You can watch the trailer here:

Updated Date: Jun 27, 2018 12:31 PM

