For Indian indie acts, making enough money through gigs alone is still an uphill struggle

Over the last two months, I’ve attended two events about a subject that’s frequently talked about but rarely written about in the Indian independent music scene: money. The first was a workshop organised by Offset and conducted by 4/4 Entertainment that served as a 101 for upcoming indie musicians on money management. The second was a panel discussion I moderated at the Music Inc. conference organised by Loudest.in. Titled When Will Passion Make Profit, it examined whether independent acts can earn a good living without having to take up a day job.

Some of the facts shared at the workshop informed the discussion at the conference. The short answer to the question: Can Indian indie acts make enough money to save a decent sum by just playing in a band or performing as a solo artist? No, even if there are a growing number of exceptions.

That’s not surprising when you consider that gigs are their main source of income and that the average fee paid to an upcoming act by venues across the country ranges from Rs 15,000 in cities such as Pune and Delhi to Rs 30,000 in Mumbai. Most festivals across the country pay new bands an average of Rs 15,000 for an appearance.

The saddest part about this, the team at 4/4 told us, is that Blue Frog was paying Rs 30,000 seven years ago. The Mumbai flagship of the club chain may have gone, but the cost of living has only increased over the last decade. As a result, most musicians have no choice but to take up alternative employment if they have to make rent and are not financially supported by their families.

Sales from downloads are negligible and revenue from streams paltry except for a few big-ticket acts, a couple of whom were represented on the panel at Music Inc. Delhi-based chart-topping Hindi rock band The Local Train’s vocalist Raman Negi said that his group manages to earn enough money from shows for the members to not have to expend their energies in other occupations. The quartet, which has played more than 150 shows over the last three years, is among the few that can pack out large venues such as the Hard Rock Café chain of bars.

Streams of their two albums on platforms such as Apple Music and YouTube have also brought in a respectable figure but it’s nowhere close to what they take home from performance fees. For most acts however, streaming platforms are more about distribution and marketing than money.

The Local Train, it should be noted, are in a unique situation. The members live in the same house and share rent. Each of them is unmarried at the moment, though Negi said some of them do support their families and send money to their parents.

Also on the panel was Chaitanya Kataria, who manages Mumbai-residing rapper Divine aka Vivian Fernandes. Kataria said that Divine, who also runs his household, has two main sources of income: gigs and brand-related projects such as the ones he’s done with Puma and Hero MotoCorp. Interestingly, the amount he puts in the bank is evenly split between the two even though he does a lot less brand work than he plays concerts, which involve a fair bit of production costs.

Notably, Kataria includes Bollywood soundtracks within content for brands. This distinguishes Divine from somebody such as Vishal Dadlani who is today better known as one-half of the Hindi film music composing duo Vishal-Shekhar than as the frontman of the electro-rock band Pentagram.

Maybe things would have been different for Dadlani if he had started his career in the noughties than in the mid-1990s. A significant change over the last decade is that musicians can now be full-time musicians, if not full-time band members or solo artists.

They work as session musicians for more mainstream acts, either in the studio or as part of their live bands. For instance, blues-rock guitarist and composer Blackstratblues aka Warren Mendonsa records for and plays with Amit Trivedi and Vishal-Shekhar. Some compose and sing jingles; Ankur Tewari and Prateek Kuhad are among the singer-songwriters you might have heard in a commercial recently. A few teach music, either independently or at an institute. For example, two members of the alternative rock group The Koniac Net, bassist Adil Kurwa and drummer Karun Kannampilly, are faculty members at the True School of Music.

Surprisingly, the situation is somewhat similar in the US where, according to a recent study, the average musician makes less than an Uber driver. Yet most people will say that this is arguably the best time to be a musician. In India, for instance, indie music is hotter than ever before and increasingly, brands want to collaborate with bands even if the returns received are not necessarily monetary. Bacardi, Budweiser, Bira 91, Levi’s and Red Bull are a few of those that are helping to bridge the gaps in the indie music eco-system such as the lack of festivals, gigs, venues, management and marketing support, and music education.

Hopefully, in another decade, ‘Can indie artists make money?’ won’t be considered a rhetorical question, a joke that is its own punch line. Already the lines between the mainstream and alternative are blurring with Bollywood frequently hiring the services of independent composers.

A lot of indie acts may never be commercially viable, as pointed out by Music Inc. panelist Anu Anna George of artist and event management company Mixtape whose roster includes niche electronic music producers and metal bands such as Paraphoniks and Scribe. But for many, being indie and being financially successful no longer has to be mutually exclusive.

Amit Gurbaxani is a Mumbai-based journalist who has been writing about music, specifically the country's independent scene, for nearly two decades. He tweets @TheGroovebox