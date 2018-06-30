Dulquer Salmaan on Karwaan: I gravitate towards such projects as that’s what I’d want to watch too

Actor Dulquer Salmaan, who made an unconventional debut in 2012 as a gangster in Srinath Rajendran’s Malayalam action-crime film Second Show, is on the way to making his Bollywood debut with the upcoming film Karwaan.

Karwaan stars Irrfan Khan and social media celebrity Mithila Palkar; the film is directed by Akarsh Khurana and produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Priti Rathi Gupta. Karwaan is set to arrive at the theatres on 3 August.

Talking about his new project in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, he said “During the narration, the story and character resonated with me. It’s a slice-of life film and I gravitate towards such projects as that’s what I’d want to watch too.”

Dulquer depicts the reserved Avinash who’s forced to travel from Bangalore to Kochi to claim his father’s body. The plot revolves around a road trip undertaken by Avinash and his friend Shaukat played by Irrfan Khan with a lighter take on life. Mithila is a high spirited teenager who the two friends pick up on their way.

“For me, the script is the real hero irrespective of the language,” the actor tells Mumbai Mirror.

Dalquer also mentioned he is a huge Irrfan Khan fan. However, they haven’t been in touch since wrapping up the film.

Updated Date: Jun 30, 2018 15:47 PM