Mithila Palkar on working with Irrfan Khan in Karwaan: He taught me how to be present in a scene

Mithila Palkar, who is making her Bollywood debut as a leading lady in Karwaan, says more than her getting used to Irrfan Khan and Dulquer Salmaan, it was them who got accustomed to her madness. In the Akarsh Khurana-directed film, Palkar plays a young, free-spirited girl who doesn't care about what others think of her opinion.

It's not everyday that you get to make your Bollywood debut alongside acclaimed actors such as Irrfan and Dulquer. Mithila realises that and says working with them was a great learning experience. "I have grown up watching his films and I am still in awe of him. I was nervous while working with him, but he put me at ease, and taught me how to be present in a scene. On the other hand, I hadn’t seen a single film of DQ before I met him but imagine if I was a fan of both before I started working with them. I would have started crying out of nervousness," she tells Mumbai Mirror.

Palkar already has a huge fan base owing to the success of her Filter Copy videos and web-series. However, she has only been seen in minor role in Katti Batti as yet. She has also appeared in the 2017 Marathi film Muramba, which makes Karwaan her first big-ticket project. The film is set to release on 3 August 2019 alongside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-starrer Fanne Khan.

Updated Date: Jun 05, 2018 19:36 PM