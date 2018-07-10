Chota Sa Fasana from Karwaan is a road-trip song featuring Irrfan, Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar

The first song 'Chota Sa Fasana' from the OST of the upcoming film Karwaan — starring Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar — is out and right from the get-go, it gives the vibes of a perfect road trip song.

Sung mellifluously by Arijit Singh, 'Chota Sa Fasana' depicts the crazy, fun journey that the three main characters embark on in the film.

The music has been composed by Anurag Saikia who has previously worked in many indie projects and TV shows. The composition has a natural pace that just adds a new and fresh dimension to the song. It sort of reminds you of Piku's 'Journey Song', in terms of the feel and tonality.

Much like in the film, the characters in the song too go through a literal journey — from the hills of Ooty to the canals of Kochi — in the sun and in the rain, and at the same time, experience light and dark moments in their personal, internal journeys.

Directed by debutant Akarsh Khurana, the film is backed by Ronnie Screwvala. Karwaan is Dulquer Salmaan's Bollywood debut as well as Mithila Palkar's first major big-screen appearance. The film is slated to hit the theatres on 3 August.

Watch the song here:

