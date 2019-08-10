You are here:

Saaho trailer: Prabhas avenges Shradda Kapoor's tragedy in Sujeeth's high-octane action thriller

Saaho makers launched an exhaustive promotional spree much ahead of the trailer launch. Gearing up to the main day, multiple character posters of the cast were also revealed. After much anticipation, the makers have finally released the trailer.

Prabhas is depicted as a peace-loving, romance-yearning man who steers clear of any misdeeds. His character promptly falls for Shraddha Kapoor's Amrita Nair (who belongs to the Crime branch, audiences are told).

In a very Ek Villain-esque manner, the next few scenes depict Amrita as hurt or wounded (or probably even dead). Thus begins Prabhas' revenge saga, where he takes on the challenge of facing a dangerous gangster group who have links to Amrita's murder.

Check out the trailer of Saaho

It's Showtime! Presenting the theatrical trailer of India's biggest action thriller #Saaho (Telugu). In cinemas from 30th Aug worldwide.#SaahoTrailerDay #30AugWithSaaho https://t.co/OBjHprSeh9 — UV Creations (@UV_Creations) August 10, 2019

The film also marks Shraddha's debut in Telugu film industry.

Set to release in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil, the Sujeeth directorial also stars a bevy of Bollywood actors like Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Mandira Bedi, who all play the antagonists. Other actors in the cast include Arun Vijay, Murli Sharma, Tinnu Anand, Evelyn Sharma, Sharath Lohitashwa, and Lal Vennela Kishore.

The action choreography of the film has been supervised by Kenny Bates, who has worked on Hollywood hits like Transformers, Mission Impossible, Rush Hour, and Armageddon. Peng Zhang, Dhilip Subbarayan, Stunt Silva, Stefan, Bob Brown, and Ram - Lakshman have also served as action directors on the film.

Saaho was initially scheduled to hit cinemas alongside John Abraham's Batla House and Akshay Kumar's space drama Mission Mangal. However, the makers postponed the release, citing technical reasons. The spy thriller, produced by V Vamsi Krishna Reddy and T-Series' Bhushan Kumar, will now be out on 30 August.

