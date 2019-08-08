Saaho: Trailer of Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor's multilingual action thriller to release on 10 August

The trailer of Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming action thriller Saaho will be released by the makers on 10 August. The high octane action-thriller will not only mark Prabhas' comeback after the blockbuster Bahubali franchise but will also be Shraddha's debut in the South Indian film industry.

Set to release in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil, the Sujeeth directorial also stars a bevy of Bollywood actors, starting from Shraddha as the female lead. Bollywood actors Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Mandira Bedi will all play the antagonists.

Here is the trailer release announcement.

The wait is over! The biggest and most anticipated trailer of the year will be out on 10th August! 😎#SaahoTrailer#Saaho releases worldwide on 30th August! #30AugWithSaahopic.twitter.com/2ECUmJMvOu — UV Creations (@UV_Creations) August 8, 2019

The promotional material of Saaho showed Shraddha and Prabhas in high-octane action sequences and car chases that seemed straight out of a Hollywood film. The action choreography has been supervised by Kenny Bates, who has worked on Hollywood hits like Transformers, Mission Impossible, Rush Hour, and Armageddon. Peng Zhang, Dhilip Subbarayan, Stunt Silva, Stefan, Bob Brown, and Ram-Lakshman have also served as action directors on Saaho.

Saaho was initially scheduled to hit cinemas alongside John Abraham's Batla House and Akshay Kumar's space drama Mission Mangal. However, the makers postponed the release, citing technical reasons. The spy thriller, produced by V Vamsi Krishna Reddy and T-Series' Bhushan Kumar, will now be out on 30 August.

Prabhas recently took to social media and thanked the actors and filmmakers who were accommodating enough to let Saaho have a solo release, according to India Today.

To keep the buzz around the film alive, the makers have also teased a video game called 'Saaho: The Game.' While not much is revealed about the project, it seems that the fans will get to experience the rush of the upcoming action film through the game.

Updated Date: Aug 08, 2019 12:52:49 IST