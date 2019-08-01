Prabhas teases launch of Saaho: The Game based on upcoming action film, shares first look on Instagram

The makers of Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho are leaving no stone unturned to keep the buzz around the film alive. The high octane action-thriller will not only mark Prabhas' comeback after the blockbuster Bahubali franchise but it will also be Shraddha's debut in the South Indian film industry. To add to the anticipation among their fans, the makers have now announced a game called 'Saaho The Game.'

Prabhas took to Instagram to share the first look of the game. While not much is revealed about the project, it seems that the fans will get to experience the rush of the upcoming action film through the game.

Set to release in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil, Saaho also stars a bevy of Bollywood actors, with Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Mandira Bedi all playing the antagonists. Other actors in the cast include Arun Vijay, Murli Sharma, Tinnu Anand, Evelyn Sharma, Sharath Lohitashwa and Lal Vennela Kishore.

It was reported that Shraddha will play the role of a cop from whose perspective the film is going to be narrated. She will reportedly also perform some daredevil action stunts in the film.

The action choreography of the film is being supervised by Kenny Bates, who has been the action director of massive Hollywood hits like Transformers, Mission: Impossible, Rush Hour and Armageddon

Written and directed by Sujeeth, Saaho has been produced by V Vamsi Krishna Reddy alongside T-Series' Bhushan Kumar. Initially, the film was slated to hit the screens on 15 August but the makers postponed the release citing technical reasons. The spy thriller will now be out on 30 August.

