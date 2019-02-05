Street Dancer 3D: First looks of Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor from Remo D'Souza's dance drama revealed

After the success of ABCD 2 in 2015, choreographer turned director Remo D'Souza has reunited with actors Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor for Street Dancer 3D. The first look of the film featuring the lead pair has been released.

The poster shows a focussed Dhawan striking a dance pose mid-air.

Shraddha Kapoor sports baggy red pants and white sneakers, matching the look of a street dancer.

Mumbai Mirror reports that Shraddha is currently learning five different dance forms - Afro, Krump, Locking and Popping, Animation Tutting and Urban. Shraddha came onboard after Katrina Kaif opted out because of her schedule for Remo's film clashed with the ongoing filming of Bharat.

The dance film also stars Shakti Mohan, Nora Fatehi and Aparshakti Khurana in vital roles. Mohan will be making her Bollywood debut with the film. After wrapping up the first schedule in Amritsar, the next schedule of the film will kick off in London on 10 February along with the two female leads.

Touted to be India's biggest dance film, Street Dancer 3D has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Lizelle D’Souza. The film also stars Prabhudeva and will hit theatres on 8 November.

