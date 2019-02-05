You are here:

Street Dancer 3D: First looks of Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor from Remo D'Souza's dance drama revealed

FP Staff

Feb 05, 2019 13:42:21 IST

After the success of ABCD 2 in 2015, choreographer turned director Remo D'Souza has reunited with actors Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor for Street Dancer 3D. The first look of the film featuring the lead pair has been released.

Varun Dhawan Street Dancer 3D

Varun Dhawan in a poster for Street Dancer 3D

The poster shows a focussed Dhawan striking a dance pose mid-air.

Shraddha Kapoor Street Dancer 3D

Shraddha Kapoor in a poster of Street Dancer 3D

Shraddha Kapoor sports baggy red pants and white sneakers, matching the look of a street dancer.

Mumbai Mirror reports that Shraddha is currently learning five different dance forms - Afro, Krump, Locking and Popping, Animation Tutting and Urban. Shraddha came onboard after Katrina Kaif opted out because of her schedule for Remo's film clashed with the ongoing filming of Bharat.

The dance film also stars Shakti Mohan, Nora Fatehi and Aparshakti Khurana in vital roles. Mohan will be making her Bollywood debut with the film. After wrapping up the first schedule in Amritsar, the next schedule of the film will kick off in London on 10 February along with the two female leads.

Touted to be India's biggest dance film, Street Dancer 3D has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Lizelle D’Souza. The film also stars Prabhudeva and will hit theatres on 8 November.

Updated Date: Feb 05, 2019 13:42:21 IST

tags: Aparshakti Khurrana , Bollywood , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Remo D'Souza , Shareworthy , Shraddha Kapoor , Street Dancer 3D , Varun Dhawan

also see

Varun Dhawan shares still from Remo D'souza's yet untitled dance film, says its 'one step closer to name'

Varun Dhawan shares still from Remo D'souza's yet untitled dance film, says its 'one step closer to name'

Street Dancer: Remo D'Souza's dance film starring Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor finally gets a title

Street Dancer: Remo D'Souza's dance film starring Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor finally gets a title

Aparshakti Khurana joins Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor in Remo D'Souza's upcoming dance film

Aparshakti Khurana joins Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor in Remo D'Souza's upcoming dance film