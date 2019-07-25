Saaho new poster shows Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor armed and ready to kill

The makers of Saaho released a new poster featuring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor. The image shows them shooting down their enemies and in the process shattering a glass screen that divides them. While the lead actors only have their handguns, their adversaries seem to be sporting bulletproof outfits and machine guns.

Prabhas shared the poster on Twitter, promising that the film will have never-before-seen action sequences.

Recently, the makers of Saaho altered its release date to avoid a box office clash with Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal and John Abraham's Batla House. Earlier slated for 15 August, the multilingual action film will now hit cinemas on 30 August instead, and will clash with Sushant Singh Rajput and Shradhha's upcoming comedy Chhichhore.

Set to release in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil, Saaho also stars a bevy of Bollywood actors, starting from Shraddha as the female lead, and Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Mandira Bedi as the antagonists. Other actors in the cast include Arun Vijay, Murli Sharma, Tinnu Anand, Evelyn Sharma, Sharath Lohitashwa, and Lal Vennela Kishore.

Saaho marks Shraddha's debut in Telugu film industry. It was reported that she will play the role of a cop from whose perspective the film is going to be narrated. She will reportedly perform some daredevil action stunts in the film. The action choreography of the film is being supervised by Kenny Bates, who has been the action director of massive Hollywood hits like Transformers, Mission: Impossible, Rush Hour, and Armageddon. Peng Zhang, Dhilip Subbarayan, Stunt Silva, Stefan, Bob Brown and Ram-Lakshman have also served as action directors on the film.

Written and directed by Sujeeth, Saaho has been produced by V Vamsi Krishna Reddy alongside T-Series' Bhushan Kumar.

Updated Date: Jul 25, 2019 14:16:30 IST