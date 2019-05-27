Saaho new poster: Prabhas displays action-hero swagger in upcoming thriller starring Shraddha Kapoor

Ahead of its release on Independence Day, Prabhas has unveiled the second official poster from the highly-awaited action thriller, Saaho. Prabhas, who joined Instagram in April, shared the first poster on 21 May.

Sporting a pair of sunglasses and Bluetooth headset, Prabhas looks every bit the mysterious action hero, riding on a high-speed motorbike. In the backdrop we can see shards of shattered glass and an upturned car flying in the air.

Set to release in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil, Saaho also stars a bevy of Bollywood actors, starting from Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead; actors Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Mandira Bedi will all play the antagonists.

Check out Saaho's new poster here

It was previously reported that Saaho is going to be the second-most expensive film ever made in India, with a budget of Rs 250 crore.

The film will mark Shraddha's Telugu film debut. It was reported that she will play an "important character" from whose perspective the film is going to be narrated and will also be performing some daredevil action stunts.

Updated Date: May 27, 2019 13:54:00 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.