Prabhas' debut post on Instagram is a still from SS Rajamouli's war epic Baahubali

Earlier this year, Baahubali director SS Rajamouli had revealed that Prabhas is a huge introvert and often shies away from public spaces. However, in an interesting turn of events, the actor made a long awaited debut on social media site Instagram.

Though it has been a week since his debut on the photo-sharing network, the 39-year-old actor shared his first post only yesterday. It shows him in a warrior avatar, striking a pose with two swords. The picture, with no caption attached to it, reminds one of the character that he played in the magnum opus Baahubali.

The post has garnered over 2.5 lakh likes, with Prabhas already gaining over 8,50,000 followers on Instagram.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas) on Apr 17, 2019 at 7:48am PDT

On the work front, Prabhas will be seen next seen in action film Saaho.The film marks Prabhas' first outing since the mega blockbuster, SS Rajamouli's war epic Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

Saaho has an ensemble cast, comprising Shraddha Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Pandey, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay, and Murali Sharma. It is directed by Sujeeth and is slated to release on Independence Day. It is co-produced by UV Creations and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, and will be simultaneously released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Updated Date: Apr 18, 2019 11:03:09 IST

