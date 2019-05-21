Saaho: Prabhas looks menacing in official poster of upcoming action thriller, also starring Shraddha Kapoor

Prabhas, who joined Instagram in April, shared a new official poster of his upcoming action thriller Saaho on 21 May. The actor looks menacing in yellow tinted sunglasses and an all black outfit. Set to release in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil, Saaho also stars a bevy of Bollywood actors, starting from Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead; actors Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Mandira Bedi will all play the antagonists.

It was previously reported that Saaho is going to be the second-most expensive film ever made in India, with a budget of Rs 250 crore.

The film will mark Shraddha's Telugu film debut. It was reported that she will play an "important character" from whose perspective the film is going to be narrated and will also be performing some daredevil action stunts. According to Mid-Day, was recently sprained her neck and leg while filming but has kickstarted the Lonavala schedule of Saaho.

The action choreography of the film is being supervised by Kenny Bates, who has already amazed the audience with Hollywood hits like Transformers, Mission: Impossible, Rush Hour and Armageddon. Directed by Sujeeth, Saaho is co-produced by UV Creations and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Saaho is scheduled to release in cinemas on 15 August.

Updated Date: May 21, 2019 14:09:53 IST

