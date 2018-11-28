You are here:

Richa Chadha begins shooting for Kangana Ranaut, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Panga in Bhopal

Richa Chadha on 28 November started shooting in Bhopal for Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Panga. Featuring Kangana Ranaut, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi and Jassie Gill, the film revolves around female kabaddi players and the trials they face.

The actress also shared the update on Twitter.

This is the first time that Chadha has collaborated with Bareilly Ki Barfi director Tiwari.

Panga is Richa and Tripathi's eight film together. They had starred in movies like Gangs of Wasseypur and Masaan.

"I'm excited to be joining the team... Panga is a very exciting project for me as it's unlike anything I have done before. I have personally always wanted to be a part of a sports film," Richa said in a statement, writes IANS.

"Ashwiny and Nitesh (Tiwari) have written a very special film and I'm glad to be on board and begin filming in Bhopal," she added.

The screenplay and dialogues for Panga have been penned by Nikhil Mehrotra and Tiwari. The film, which is going to be produced by Fox Star Studios, is set to hit theatres in 2019.

Chadha will also seen in the upcoming biopic of Southern adult actress Shakeela, slated to release sometime in 2019.

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

