Richa Chadha wraps up filming of upcoming biopic on South Indian actress Shakeela

Richa Chadha has wrapped up the shoot for a biopic on southern adult film actress Shakeela. She is now excited to see the final product.

"Shakeela has been a true revelation for me. It really has given me an incredible graph to work with and I'm truly excited to have done this film. Now the excitement grows to see the final product out and let the audiences see the story themselves," Richa said in a statement.

"It has been such a fascinating story that I have lived for the past three months and I'm glad I got to play this part. The shooting experience has been incredible with an amazing team backing it," she added.

Indrajit Lankesh has directed the movie, which delves into the life of the glamorous actress Shakeela Khan, who has worked in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada language films for over twenty years.

After meeting the real Shakeela in Bengaluru, Richa kickstarted shooting the movie in a small town Thirthahalli in Karnataka. The film's team shot majorly in Bengaluru.

The biopic will also see the former adult film actress in a cameo role.

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Nov 12, 2018 09:35 AM