Shakeela : Richa Chadha looks defiantly into the camera in first poster of South star's biopic

Richa Chadha, who will be seen playing the titular role in Shakeela, shared the first poster of the upcoming biopic, based on the life of the actress who enthralled the South film industry for almost two decades, and continues to work even today.

In the poster, Chadha is covered in gold from head to toe and stands against a graffiti wall. The wall is scribbled with derogatory comments and insults about her faith, the nature of her profession, the colour of her skin and shape of her body that the real-life Shakeela probably had to deal with in her time. Despite that, Chadha looks defiantly into the camera.

The film delves into the life of the glamorous actress, who has worked in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada language films. Shakeela has also given her personal insights into the film in order to make it as authentic as possible. She will also have a cameo in the biopic, directed by Indrajit Lankesh. Pankaj Tripathi is also part of the cast and will be seen as an over dramatic actor-producer of the 1990s.

Shakeela is slated to release sometime early in 2019.

Updated Date: Nov 20, 2018 12:20 PM