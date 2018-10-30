You are here:

Pankaj Tripathi cast as lead in Satish Kaushik's upcoming directorial based on true story

Oct,30 2018 14:50:01 IST

After starring in the hit horror comedy Stree, Pankaj Tripathi will be seen as the protagonist in Satish Kaushik's untitled drama. According to Mumbai Mirror, Tripathi has already shot for over 20 days in Uttar Pradesh, where the team will camp for another fortnight. The drama will be Kaushik's comeback to direction after comedy-drama, Gang of Ghostswhich released in 2014.

Pankaj Tripathi, Image from Twitter @aapkimahima

"The story is based on the life of Bharat Lal aka Lal Bihari from Azamgarh, who fought a legal battle for 18 years to prove that he is alive. This film is an incredible journey of a person’s transformation from a common man and I can relate to the character," Tripathi told Mirror, adding that he struggled for about 14 years in Mumbai before establishing himself as an actor.

He also said that Kaushik has been following his work for many years and when he was called in for the narration, he instantly fell in love with the story. He also added that playing the lead in a film is a huge responsibility but also an opportunity to showcase his talent in a better way.

Tripathi is also a part of the Shakeela biopic, where he will be seen as an over-dramatic actor-producer of the 1990s. He said that he did not have enough time to prepare for his role as Bharat Lal, a farmer but has given his best shot.

His other projects include the web-series Mirzapur and the Hrithik Roshan flick Super 30.

 

