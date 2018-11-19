Manikarnika star Kangana Ranaut pays tribute to Rani Laxmibai on 190th birth anniversary: She was a true patriot

Kangana Ranaut, who will soon be seen as Rani Laxmibai in her upcoming period drama Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, shared how the legendary historical figure inspired her.

"When Akhand Bharat was agreed upon, she really believed in new age India and fought for it. I think the best way to give her tribute is to value what we have today and to make Bharat a glorious country and world power. She was a true patriot who wanted her country to be a glorious one. I think to pursue her dream would be the best way to give her a tribute." the actress said on the 190th birth anniversary of Laxmi Bai.

Shariq Patel, CEO, Zee Studios said, "Today, we remember India’s bravest and fiercest warrior, Rani Lakshmibai and her extraordinary life with sincerest gratitude. It’s an honour to be able to salute her through our upcoming film, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi."

The highly-anticipated film will focus on Rani Laxmibai's fight against British colonisers for the rightful independence of her country and land. Manikarnika features an ensemble cast that includes Jisshu Sengupta, Suresh Oberoi and Atul Kulkarni.

Directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi, the film's music has been composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and Prasoon Joshi has penned the lyrics.

Manikarnika will hit theatres on 25 January, 2019.

Updated Date: Nov 19, 2018 18:32 PM