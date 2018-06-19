Race 3 box office collection: Salman Khan-starrer makes 120 cr in four days despite witnessing decline

Salman Khan's Race 3 has shaken things up at the Indian box office this week. After recording the highest ever opening so far in the year, the Remo D'Souza-directed action thriller crossed the 100 cr-mark over the opening weekend. However, the film saw a substantial decline (approximately 51 per cent as per reports) on Monday but nonetheless managed to rake in a neat Rs 14.24 crore. Its four-day total stands at Rs 120.71 crore.

#Race3 puts up a STRONG TOTAL on Mon... Decline on Mon [vis-à-vis Fri: 51.18%]… Mass circuits/single screens are holding very well, while plexes have started sliding downwards... Fri 29.17 cr, Sat 38.14 cr, Sun 39.16 cr, Mon 14.24 cr. Total: ₹ 120.71 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 19, 2018

Currently in its sixth week, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal-starrer Raazi made Rs 15 lakh on Monday, which brings its total earnings so far to Rs 122.07 crore. The Meghna Gulzar directorial is being seen as a gamechanger for women-led films in Bollywood due to its immense critical and commercial success. John Abraham and Diana Penty's Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran has started to fizzle out at the box office in its fourth week. The film currently stands at Rs 61.29 crore. Its business was impacted by the release of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

#Parmanu [Week 4] Fri 36 lakhs, Sat 83 lakhs, Sun 86 lakhs, Mon 38 lakhs. Total: ₹ 61.29 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 19, 2018

Updated Date: Jun 19, 2018 15:27 PM