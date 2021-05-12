Regina King to direct Harlem Renaissance-set comic Bitter Root adaptation at Legendary
Ryan Coogler will produce Bitter Root which is based on the Image Comics title about a family of monster hunters
Actor and director Regina King is all set to direct the screen adaptation of Bitter Root based on the famous image comics series created by David F. Walker, Sanford Greene, and indie veteran Chuck Brown.
She has been signed up by Legendary Entertainment.
Bitter Root screen adaptation will be produced by Regina and Reina King via their banner Royal Ties. From Proximity Media, Ryan Coogler, Zinzi Coogler, and Sev Ohanian will join as producers. Walker, Greene, Brown, and Drapetomedia’s Sean Owolo will serve as executive producers. Bryan Edward Hill is currently rewriting the draft of the film, reports Deadline.
The film will be set in 1924 during the Harlem Renaissance period. It is the story of monster hunter Sangeryes who try to fight an evil hell-bent on engulfing New York City.
An official statement by Legendary Entertainment informed that the film will show some Sangeryes have lost their lives fighting the monsters while the remaining will disagree over saving or killing the monsters. The original comic series has earned an Eisner nomination in 2019 for the best new series and a Ringo award for the best series in the same year.
The 50-year-old actor recently made her directorial debut with the critically-acclaimed feature One Night in Miami, which was nominated for three Oscars at the 2021 Academy Awards.
She has starred in movies such as Friday, Jerry Maguire and If Beale Street Could Talk, which won her the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in 2019.
