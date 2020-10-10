Raveena Tandon travels to Himachal Pradesh to resume shoot of debut web series

Raveena Tandon says the entire cast and crew will be adhering to strict social distancing norms while shooting for their web series in Dalhousie.

Actor Raveena Tandon will soon start shooting for her debut web series in Dalhousie, Himachal Pradesh.

Tandon, one of the top Bollywood actors of the 90's, is best known for her films Mohra, Andaz Apna Apna, Laadla, Dulhe Raja, Shool, Aks, Daman, Satta and Maatr.

The 45-year-old actor said the cast and crew of the series travelled to the hill state adhering to all COVID-19 guidelines.

"I am looking forward to resuming shooting. It is very important for all of us to take all kinds of safety precautions. We have travelled by adhering to all Covid-19 guidelines," Tandon, said in a statement, without divulging details about the web series.

The actor said the team is taking utmost care to curb the spread of coronavirus.

"Personally, I am very particular about safety and hygiene during these COVID times and me and the entire cast and crew will be adhering to strict social distancing norms," she said.

Besides this project, Tandon will be playing a pivotal part in the much-awaited KGF: Chapter 2. As per reports, Tandon will play a character named Ramika Sen in the film, also starring Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Achyuth Kumar, Malavika Avinash, and Sanjay Dutt.

Tandon was in news in December 2019 when an FIR was filed against the actor, director Farah Khan and television personality Bharti Singh in Nagpur for allegedly hurting the sentiments of a community. The complainant claimed that the three "made a mockery" of the religious term during a television show telecast on 25 December last year, reports Press Trust of India.

Soon after the controversy erupted in December, Khan and Tandon apologised and had said all three of them never intended to offend anyone.

(With inputs from Press Trust)