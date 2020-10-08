Yash shares photo from KGF Chapter: 2 shoot as he resumes work after COVID-19 lockdown
Yash marked his return on the sets of KGF Chapter 2 with a social media post, 'Rocky sets sail from today'
Yash marked his return on the sets of KGF Chapter 2 today with a social media post for fans eagerly awaiting the sequel's release. The film industry across the country had to halt work due to the coronavirus pandemic. With the government easing restrictions, production on all stalled projects has kickstarted again.
In August, the makers had shot sequences with actors Prakash Raj and actor-politician Malavika Avinash, who plays news channel head, Deepa Hegde. It was rumoured that Raj would be replacing Anant Nag, which the makers later denied, writes The Indian Express.
Production house Hombale Films' Karthik Gowda had tweeted on 7 October saying that they expect to wrap the shoot by the end of October and then go ahead with the release. Times of India reports that Srinidhi Shetty flew down to Mangaluru for the final leg of the shoot.
Here is Yash's post
View this post on Instagram
Waves can't be stopped but you can learn to sail.. After a long break.. Rocky sets sail from today.
Sanjay Dutt will play the antagonist Adheera in the second instalment. Raveena Tandon will be seen in a pivotal role as well.
KGF: Chapter 1 opened to widespread success across India. Featuring Yash in the lead, the narrative follows an underdog who later becomes a dangerous gangster. The film was Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment's debut into Kannada territories as a production house. They will back and distribute the sequel as well.
