Raveena Tandon on complaint over hurting religious sentiment: Not a word can be interpreted as an insult to any religion

After Punjab Police filed a complaint against Raveena Tandon after receiving a complaint over her reaction in a part of a comedy show where the word 'Hallelujah' was used, the actor had cleared her stance on the issue by urging people to watch the concerned portion and asserting that no insult to any religion was intended during the show.

Tandon's reaction comes after a police complaint was filed in the state over the usage of word 'Hallelujah' during a show where she made an appearance.

The actor cleared the air by sharing the original clip of the television show on Twitter and said "Please do watch this link. I haven't said a word that can be interpreted as an insult to any religion. The three of us (Farah Khan, Bharti Singh and I) never intended to offend anyone, but in case we did, my most sincere apologies to those who were hurt"

Check out the tweet here

Please do watch this link. I haven't said a word that can be interpreted as an insult to any religion. The three of us (Farah Khan, Bharti Singh and I) never intended to offend anyone, but in case we did, my most sincere apologies to those who were hurt. https://t.co/tT2IONqdKI — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) December 26, 2019

Earlier a complaint was filed against Raveena Tandon along with director Farah Khan and Bharti Singh by the Punjab Police for hurting religious sentiments. The case was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by Sonu Jafar, president of Christian Front of Ajnala Block, along with video footage of the show aired on Christmas eve.

"We received a complaint against actor Raveena Tandon, comedian Bharti Singh, and director-producer, Farah Khan, claiming they hurt sentiments of the Christian community, during a television show." Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sohan Singh said.

The trio has been booked under Section 295A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) which pertains to "malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings by insulting religion or religious beliefs".

Jafar, alleged, as per the report, that the trio was seen trivialising the word 'hallelujah' in a video, which has hurt the sentiments of Christians.

"Hallelujah" is a Hebrew word uttered in worship or as an expression of rejoicing. It means, "God be praised."

Raveena Tandon last appeared on screen in a cameo appearance in ‘Shehar Ki Ladki’ alongside Suneil Shetty. The song from the film Rakshshak, which originally featured Tandon and Shetty, has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi for the movie Khandaani Shafakhana. It has been sung by singer-rapper Badshah and Tulsi Kumar and it features actor Diana Penty.

As per earlier reports, Farah Khan is expected to collaborate with Rohit Shetty for a musical drama.

Talking about her upcoming film, Farah said, "We have finished most of the scripting and have a month more to go and then we will start casting. We are having fun. It's a full fledged musical with action in it. It's my movie and then Rohit's movie. So, you know what to expect."

(With inputs from agencies)

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 27, 2019 10:01:56 IST